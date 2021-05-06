If devotees are observing Ekadashi, fasting is believed to be a cleansing process for the mind and body

Varuthini Ekadashi, also known as Baruthani Ekadashi, is marked on the 11th day of the Krishna Paksha as per the Amavasyant calendar. This year, it will be observed on 7 May.

The Varuthini Ekadashi holds a deep meaning and importance for the Hindus. On this special day, devotees observe fast and offer prayers to Lord Vamana, the incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

Varuthini Ekadashi’s date, tithi and puja vidhi:

- According to Hindu scriptures, the Varuthini Ekadashi Vrat will be observed on 7 May, this year

- As per the timings, the Ekadashi Tithi starts at 2.10 pm on 6 May and will come to an end at 3.32 pm on 7 May

- As the day is dedicated to Lord Vamana; devotees worship Lord Vishnu with incense sticks, sandalwood paste, fruits, and flowers

- As a belief, devotees feel that any person who observes the fast can attain prosperity and change their bad luck

- Also, if any devotee performs acts of donations or charity, he/she along with families get blessed for life

Fasting rules to keep in mind during Varuthini Ekadashi:

Just like various other festivals, fasting plays an important role during Varuthini Ekadashi too. If devotees are observing Ekadashi, it is believed to be a cleansing process for the mind and body. People, who are fasting, wake up early in the morning and take a bath.

They also perform special puja for Lord Vishnu. The whole day, they recite the Vishnu mantra - Om Namo Bhagvate Vasudevaya and read holy scriptures.

People who are taking up the fast eat only one meal a day. Meanwhile, the time to break the fast is from 5.53 am and 8.29 am on 8 May.