Varanasi flyover collapse LIVE updates: While the state government has formed a panel to look into the flyover collapse which killed over 18 on Tuesday, an official of the UP State Bridge Corporation said that the body was set to pace up the work in order to complete the flyover by October. The piece of the flyover which fell was laid two months ago and interlocking work was being done, said K R Sudan, an official of UP State Bridge Corporation.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that he has asked Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to personally monitor rescue and relief work. At a press conference, he also said that a committee has been constituted to probe the incident and submit a report in 48 hours.

A portion of a flyover being built by a state-run corporation collapsed on a busy road in Varanasi on Tuesday, killing at least 18 people as it crushed a mini bus, cars and two-wheelers. Officials feared that the toll may rise. Hours later, people were still believed buried under the rubble of the flyover with several cranes being deployed to lift the concrete girder that crashed around 4 pm on the road that leads to the Varanasi-Allahabad highway.

Reports said at least 20 people were injured in the accident barely 100 metres from the Varanasi Cantonment railway station. A mini bus and four cars came under the slab, officials said. Eight to 10 two-wheelers were also trapped, Director General of Police OP Singh said. Local residents said cyclists and pedestrians also use the stretch of the road, narrowed because of the construction activity. Uttar Pradesh relief commissioner Sanjay Kumar said 18 bodies were pulled out.

Five National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, with about 250 personnel, rushed to the accident site. An NDRF official said at least three people were rescued. Rescue workers used metal cutters to free people caught in their vehicles.

The Uttar Pradesh State Bridge Corporation Ltd is building the 2,261-metre bridge at a cost of Rs 129 crore, officials said. The span which fell on Tuesday was laid barely three months ago, they added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who represents Varanasi in the Lok Sabha, expressed grief over the deaths while the Opposition targeted the Uttar Pradesh government over the tragedy in the "top-priority constituency of the country".

The tragedy is similar to the flyover collapse in Kolkata two years back when over 25 people were killed. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced a three-member committee to probe into the accident and give its report within 48 hours.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya headed for Varanasi from Lucknow, an official spokesperson said. "Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to the collapse of an under-construction flyover in Varanasi. I pray that the injured recover soon. Spoke to officials and asked them to ensure all possible support to those affected," Modi tweeted.

In another tweet, the prime minister said he had spoken to Adityanath. "The Uttar Pradesh government is monitoring the situation very closely and is working on the ground to assist the affected," he said. Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Governor Ram Naik and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh condoled the deaths. Opposition Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav attacked the state government, suggesting that corruption led to the tragedy.

"This is the reality of development in the top-priority constituency of the country. The ministers of the state used to visit this district for regular inspections. Is this incident an accident or result of corruption? This should be told to the people of Varanasi by the state government," the Samajwadi Party chief said.

Yadav appealed to his party workers to cooperate with the administration in relief and rescue operations. The accident should be probed "honestly", he demanded. The state government probe will be headed by Agriculture Production Commissioner Raj Pratap Singh and will include Irrigation Department head Bhupendra Singh and Jal Nigam MD Rajesh Mittal, Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar said.

With inputs from PTI