Vamsadhara river in Andhra Pradesh swells due to heavy rains; people in low-lying areas asked to move to safer places

India Asian News International Aug 08, 2019 09:15:58 IST

Srikakulam: People have been asked to move to safer places after the water levels in Vamsadhara river increased following incessant rains in the catchment areas. Water flow at Gotta Barrage on Wednesday morning touched 67,000 cusecs and outflow was 75,000 cusecs. The irrigation officials have lifted 22 gates to the level of 1.5 meters and released the water.

Visuals of water from Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh. ANI

District Collector J Nivas reviewed the situation with irrigation, revenue and police officials on Wednesday. Officials are anticipating one lakh cusecs of floodwater by Wednesday evening. The collector warned the people in the nearby areas to be alert.

Control rooms have been set up in Srikakulam town and other mandal centres. Nivas ordered officials to take all necessary measures to evacuate people in low lying areas to safer places.

Updated Date: Aug 08, 2019 09:15:58 IST

