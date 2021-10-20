Valmiki Jayanti 2021: Here are some wishes and messages to share with your loved ones
Valmiki Jayanti is also known as Pragat Diwas. It is celebrated every year on the full moon day of Shukla Paksha in the Ashwin month, as per the Hindu calendar
Valmiki Jayanti, also known as Pragat Diwas, is marked every year to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sage Valmiki, the writer of the Hindu epic Ramayana. According to the Hindu calendar, this day is observed every year in the Ashwin month on the full moon day of Shukla Paksha. This year, the festival is being celebrated today, 20 October.
Sage Valmiki was born on Purnima in the Ashwin month. Hence, during this time, various religious events are organised every year all over the country.
Valmiki, who appeared as a hermit in the epic Ramayana, is also known as the first poet or Adi Kavi. He was the one who took Sita and her kids (Luv and Kush) into his ashram during their exile and helped nurture them.
On this special occasion, here are some messages and greetings to share with your family, friends, and loved ones:
- All those who walk the path of Dharma, never go wrong in their Karma. They earn the blessings of Shri Ram and live a happy life.
- Life is all about Karma and without Dharma, there is no importance of Karma. Always follow your Dharma when you perform your Karma for a blessed life. Happy Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti to you.
- You may gather knowledge and money and prestige and power, but if you have missed love, then you have missed the real door. Happy Valmiki Jayanti.
- Lord Valmiki’s life teaches us that we are not born good or evil, it’s our deeds that determine our greatness. Happy Valmiki Jayanti.
- Life is all about Karma and without Dharma, there is no importance of Karma. Always follow your Dharma when you perform your Karma for a blessed life. Happy Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti to you.
- Our actions outline our character and our life. Allow us to keep them good. Happy Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti.
- On the auspicious occasion of Pargat Diwas, let us seek the blessings of Maharishi Valmiki to find the purpose of our existence and do good deeds for a beautiful tomorrow. Happy Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti!
- You can earn a lot of money and gather a lot of knowledge in life but if you have not earned or given love, then your life is of no good. Happy Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti!
- Lord Valmiki’s life teaches us that we are not born good or evil, it’s our deeds that determine our greatness. Happy Valmiki Jayanti 2021.
- Shri Ram aur Maharishi Valmiki ka ashirvad sada rahe aap aur aapke parivar par bana.