Valmiki Jayanti, also known as Pragat Diwas, is marked every year to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sage Valmiki, the writer of the Hindu epic Ramayana. According to the Hindu calendar, this day is observed every year in the Ashwin month on the full moon day of Shukla Paksha. This year, the festival is being celebrated today, 20 October.

Sage Valmiki was born on Purnima in the Ashwin month. Hence, during this time, various religious events are organised every year all over the country.

Valmiki, who appeared as a hermit in the epic Ramayana, is also known as the first poet or Adi Kavi. He was the one who took Sita and her kids (Luv and Kush) into his ashram during their exile and helped nurture them.

