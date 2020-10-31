Valmiki Jayanti 2020: Date and significance of festival dedicated to author of Ramayana
Valmiki Jayanti is also known as Pragat Diwas. On this day, many worship the poet by reciting verses of the Ramayana at Valmiki temples across the country
The birth anniversary of sage Valmiki, the author of the epic Ramayana, is celebrated as Valmiki Jayanti. The day is observed on the full moon night or Purnima of Ashwin month.
Also known as Adikavi, Valmiki is also credited with writing the first-ever Sanskrit shlokas.
According to a report in The Indian Express, Valmiki Jayanti is also known as Pragat Diwas. On this day, many worship the poet by reciting verses of the Ramayana at Valmiki temples across the country.
The report adds that one of the most famous temples dedicated to Valmiki is in Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai, where it is believed that the sage rested after writing the Ramayana. It is believed that the temple in 1,300 years old.
It is believed that Lord Rama met Valmiki during his period of exile and interacted with him. Later on, when Lord Rama banished Sita, it was Valmiki who gave shelter to her in his hermitage.
According to legends, Valmiki was originally a dacoit named Ratnakar, who would rob people and kill them. Sage Narada, however, transformed him into a devotee of Lord Rama. Narada advised him to perform penance by reciting Rama Nama, and after years of meditation, his penance was declared successful and he was given the name Valmiki.
The Purnima Tithi for Valmiki Jayanti begins on 5.45 pm on 30 October and goes on till 8.18 pm on 31 October.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on the occasion. He said that the ideals of Maharishi Valmiki based on social harmony, equality and justice will continue to inspire citizens of India.
वाल्मीकि जयंती पर आप सभी को बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। सामाजिक सद्भाव, समानता और न्याय पर आधारित उनके आदर्श विचार देशवासियों को सदैव प्रेरित करते रहेंगे। pic.twitter.com/KDmIYMswMQ
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 31, 2020
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu tweeted —
My humble tributes to the Adi Kavi Maharishi #Valmiki on his Jayanti today. He composed the great epic Ramayana and enlightened us about the divine life journey of #LordRama. The poet-saint's philosophical teachings are eternally relevant. #valmikijayanti pic.twitter.com/Sl9hr2PYfj
— Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) October 31, 2020
Union Home Minister Amit Shah greeted everyone on the occasion and stated that for ages, Ramayana has inspired the whole world to walk on the path of truth and religion.
महर्षि वाल्मीकि जी ने पवित्र रामायण के रूप में प्रभु श्री राम के जीवन को वर्णित किया। युगों-युगों से ‘रामायण’ संपूर्ण विश्व को प्रभु श्री राम के जीवन, धर्मनिष्ठा, तप और संघर्ष का दर्शन करा कर सत्य व धर्म के मार्ग पर चलने के लिए प्रेरित कर रहा है।
वाल्मीकि जयंती की शुभकामनाएँ। pic.twitter.com/Ts0gPouLFj
— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 31, 2020
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Hathras gang-rape incident: Valmikis protest not limited to seeking justice for victim, they want caste system to go away
A striking feature of the current Valmiki protests about the Hathras caste crime is that both the image of Ambedkar and sloganeering deployed by the Ambedkarite/Anti-caste protestors are largely missing.
'Could have avoided those words': Amit Shah on Maharashtra Governor's 'secular' jibe at CM Uddhav Thackeray
In an exclusive interview with Network18 group editor Rahul Joshi, Amit Shah delved into a range of topics, including the BJP’s political relations with its former ally Shiv Sena in Maharashtra
Amit Shah plays Ali more than Tyson against China: ducking, guarded, with the occasional sting
Shah, while speaking about the LAC standoff in in an interview with Network18, was firmly restrained, dropping only pale but significant hints about India’s moves