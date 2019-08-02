Vadodara floods: Crocodiles invade city roads, sneak up behind dog and attack him

Rains in Vadodra have created havoc in the city with at least four persons killed and over 5,000 evacuated from the city and surrounding areas in Central Gujarat which received nearly 500 mm of rain in 24 hours till Thursday morning.

To add to the already worsened situation, a large number of crocodiles have entered the city. In videos that are being shared online, crocodiles can be seen swimming in the submerged streets of Vadodra. In one of the gut-wrenching video that has gone viral across all social media platforms and messaging apps, a crocodile attacks a dog on the street. The 45-minute-long video clip shows shows a water-logged street and two stray dogs trying to escape a crocodile that is wading through the water.

Check out the video:

As per NDTV’s report, the 3.5-foot-long crocodile was captured by Wildlife Rescue Trust and was later handed over to the forest department. The publication’s report also quoted Arvind Pawar of Wildlife Rescue Trust saying that the reptile had probably entered the society after a lake or pool behind the area, connected to Vishwamitri River, overflowed due to heavy rains. As the Vishwamitri is home to several crocodiles, some of them entered the city with floodwaters. Several other residents of the city also took to their Twitter accounts and shared videos and pictures of crocodiles on the streets of Vadodra. Check out a few tweets here:

Claims of this from Akota. What makes floods in #Baroda scarier than anywhere else #crocodile pic.twitter.com/73LZV540Tr — Shailendra Mohan (@shailendranrb) August 1, 2019

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani revealed that the Forest Department, as well as some NGOs, are keeping a close watch on the movement of crocodiles and three of them have been captured.