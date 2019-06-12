Vadodara civic body ropes in cops, CCTVs to catch litterers, will impose fine of Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 from 17 June

Vadodara: Cracking the whip on litterers who often go scott-free, the Vadodara civic body has come up with a two-pronged action plan which includes deploying police personnel in various areas and taking help of CCTVs in tracing the offenders.

From 17 June, the municipal corporation will start imposing fine, ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000, for acts like spitting on roads, littering, urinating in open, defacing walls, illegal hawking and parking, Municipal Commissioner Ajay Bhadoo said Wednesday.

He said teams of police and State Reserve Police (SRP) personnel will be deployed at various locations to keep an eye on litterbugs.

A total of 12 such joint enforcement teams have been formed to ensure that the city, known as cultural capital of Gujarat, remains clean.

"Police will take help of the network of 550 CCTV cameras in identifying and tracing the citizens who make public places dirty," said Vadodara Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlaut.

The drive to keep the city clean is part of the Swachh Gujarat Abhiyan.

