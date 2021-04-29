BMC will add at least 500 more public and private centres for the new vaccination drive. So vaccination for 45+ shall not be compromised or slowed down, said Ashwini Bhide, BMC's Additional Municipal Commissioner

Amid reports of vaccination centres emerging as a hotspot for COVID-19 infection due to shortage in supply and overcrowding of recipients, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked senior citizens in Mumbai not to crowd or stand in long queues at vaccination centres, saying the vaccine is in short supply for now and not available at all centres.

In a series of tweets, Additional Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide said that the BMC will launch separate 500 COVID-19 vaccination centres (CVCs) for those aged between 18 and 44 and assured that the new drive won't lead to a shortage of vaccines for those aged 45 and above or closure of vaccination centres.

"All senior citizens in Mumbai are kindly requested not to crowd or stand in long queues at vaccination centres. The vaccine is in short supply just for now and so not available at all places in enough quantity. But be rest assured that all citizens aged 45 and above will eventually get vaccinated," Bhide said.

Assuring that the new inoculation drive won't lead to a shortage in a further supply of vaccines for the 45 plus age group, Bhide said, "Even when the new drive for 18-44 year age group starts, the centres available now will continue to remain active for 45+ years citizens. BMC will add at least 500 more public and private COVID-19 vaccination centres for the new drive. So, vaccination for the 45 plus age group shall not be compromised or slowed down."

Bhide further informed that the vaccination of citizens aged between 18 and 44 will continue only after enough vaccines are made available and not exactly on 1 May. "So, senior citizens need not worry that once the new drive starts they will be deprived of vaccination," she added.

State health minister Rajesh Tope had also made a similar statement on Wednesday, saying that though the state government will offer COVID-19 vaccine to the 18-44 group for free at state-run CVCs, the drive will begin only once there is sufficient stock of vaccines.

Bhide also advised those who have already taken their first dose of the vaccine to not be scared over delays in the second dose as they are "reasonably protected" from the virus.

"Even if there is a slight delay in getting their second dose that should not be a major problem. Senior citizens should not get scared because of that," she said asking citizens to wait till the state has adequate vaccine stock so that they can get inoculated without having to stand in long queues.