Uttarakhand’s Jim Corbett National Park likely to be renamed as Ramganga National Park

The change is likely to occur as Union Minister of State Ashwani Kumar Choubey signed the park's visitors' book with the new name

Jim Corbett National Park Director Rahul on Wednesday informed that Ashwani Kumar Choubey, Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, had recently visited the park and said that it will be renamed as Ramganga National Park.

During his visit, Choubey discussed and wrote the park's name as 'Ramganga National Park' in the visitors' book which was kept in the museum located in Dhangarhi, Rahul said.

The Jim Corbett National Park was established in 1936 and was first named as Hailey National Park.

According to its website, the park is the oldest national park of Asia and spans across 520 square kilometre.

The park was renamed Jim Corbett National Park in 1956 to honour the conservationist of the same name, a year after he passed away.

The national park houses elephants, tigers, deer, nilgai, the slothbear, leopard cat and many other animals and birds.

