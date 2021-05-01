Uttarakhand Teachers Eligibility Test 2021 result announced; visit ukutet.com to check
Those who have appeared for the exam can download their scorecard by visiting the official website ukutet.com
The Board of School Education, Uttarakhand has announced the result for the Uttarakhand Teachers Eligibility Test (UTET) 2021. Those who have appeared for the exam can download their scorecard by visiting the official website ukutet.com.
Candidates can follow these simple steps to check and download their results:
1. Visit ukutet.com
2. On the homepage, go to the ‘Applicant Login’ section’
3. Log in by entering Registration Number and Password
4. The UTET 2021 result will appear on the screen
4. Take a print out if required and save a copy
You can check the result directly from here: http://ukutet.com/default.aspx?v=1
The recruitment drive was to fill teachers’ posts for classes 1 to 8. The first paper was taken by those who had applied for primary level teacher vacancies while the second paper was taken by those who filled the form for upper primary level teachers posts (from Class 6 to 8).
Around 85,387 candidates have appeared for UTET out of which 42,817 had applied for the first paper. For paper two, 42,570 candidates have registered out of which 39,180 candidates appeared for the test. The qualified aspirants were then called for the interview. After that, the final merit list was prepared.
Those who have qualified for this exam will be awarded a TET Eligibility certificate. Such candidates are eligible to apply for any Government or Private schools for the jobs of teachers.
Eligibility for UTET:
1. Candidate with 10+2 with 50 % minimum marks
2. Must have a two years Diploma in Elementary Education (D.EL.Ed/BTC)
3. Must be a Graduate in any Discipline with 50% marks
https://gradeup.co/tet-exams/utet-exam
Aspirants are advised to stay in touch with the official website for further notifications related to the test.
