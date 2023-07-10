Uttarakhand rains: PM Modi speaks to CM Dhami; assures all possible help

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called with Pushkar Singh Dhami, the chief minister of Uttarakhand, and assessed the situation as a result of the state’s severe rainfall.

The loss of life and property, the condition of the roads, especially those used for the Char Dham Yatra, the state of farming, farmers’ livelihoods, and the Kanwar Yatra’s operations were all topics of inquiry for the prime minister.

The Chief Minister provided extensive details regarding the Char Dham Yatra and the Kanwar Yatra, as well as the loss of public funds and the blocked roads in several locations as a result of the heavy rains.

The Chief Minister also provided information on the state of the crops and farmers.

The government, SDRF, police, and administration, according to the chief minister, are all operating at high alert. To quickly reopen the blocked roads, JCB equipment has been placed in numerous locations. The greatest level is continuously watching over things.

The Chief Minister received a guarantee from the Prime Minister that the Centre would fully cooperate.

PM Modi asked Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu earlier today how much damage had been done to both life and property as a result of the state’s heavy rains and flooding.

According to the press release, the Chief Minister gave him an update on the situation and informed him that the State had been seriously damaged by floods and heavy rainfall, according to the statement. He also requested generous support from the Central Government to deal with this natural tragedy.

The state government is actively watching the situation, the Chief Minister informed PM Modi.

Jagat Prakash Nadda, the national leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), also spoke with the Chief Minister over the phone to assess the damage and learn more about the relief and rescue efforts taking place in the State.

(With agency inputs)