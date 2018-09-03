Uttarakhand rains: 180 tourists rescued at Kempty Falls in Mussoorie, 100-metre-long lake formed near Tehri Garhwal-Dehradun border

Around 180 tourists were rescued by the police from the Kempty Falls in Mussoorie, which was flooded after heavy rain on Sunday. The 40-feet high waterfall in Tehri Garhwal District saw a deluge following heavy rains in the evening.

The police helped rescue tourists after a sudden rise in the water flow at Kempty falls. “I have never seen the waterfall like this. I called police immediately after I saw that the tourists who were stuck," Nagendra Panwar, who runs a shop near the Kempty Falls, told The Times of India.

#WATCH: Rise in water flow of Kempty Falls in Tehri Garhwal district following heavy rainfall. Shops closed, tourists rescued by the police. #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/kryQ4sPGvm — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2018

The waterfall had seen a rise in water level on 27 July also, reported NDTV. Earlier in July, the waterfall was closed because of heavy rain.

A 100-meter long and 50-metre deep lake has also formed near the Tehri Garhwal-Dehradun border, as a consequence of the continuous rainfall and landslides in various parts of the state, forcing the people living in nearby houses to vacate the area, on the instructions of the authorities.

This comes after Wednesday's incident where at least three people died when their houses collapsed due to landslides in Uttarakhand's Kot village. The weather condition in the state is not expected to get better anytime soon as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Uttarakhand will continue to receive "heavy rain" over the next four-five days.

With inputs from agencies