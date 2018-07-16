Uttarakhand rain: Cloudburst washes away houses, shops and vehicles in Chamoli district; no casualties reported

Dehradun/Gopeshwar: Nearly a dozen houses, ten shops and six vehicles were swept away following a cloudburst in Tharali and Ghat areas of Chamoli distrtict early on Monday, officials said.

No casualties have been reported.

Over ten shops and six vehicles were washed away after a cloudburst flooded Pranmati River on way to Ratgaon in Dharbagad area of Tharali at around 3 am, the District Disaster Management Centre in Chamoli said.

Heavy rains also caused landslides in Dhurma-Kundi village in Ghat area of the district where muck and rubble swept away five cowsheds and as many houses, an official spokesman in Dehradun said.

There were also reports of seven houses being washed away in Maukh Malla village of Serabagad area of Chamoli.

Relief and rescue teams have been rushed to affected areas, Chamoli District Magistrate Ashish Joshi said.

The Badrinath Highway was also blocked for some time this morning at Lambagad, Pipalkoti and Gauchar due to heavy rains.

The highway at Pipalkopti has been opened while JCBs are being used to clear the road at Lambagad and Gauchar, the district disaster management centre in Chamoli said.

Karnaprayag-Gwaldam motor road, which connects Garhwal with Kumaon, is also blocked near Gwaldam, it said.