Uttarakhand principal suspended for beating up 11-yr-old Dehradun student who complained about mid-day meal

India PTI May 22, 2018 19:47:49 IST

Dehradun: An 11-year-old boy was hospitalised after his principal allegedly beat him up with an iron rod when he complained about the quality of the mid-day meal, police said on Tuesday.

Representation image. AFP

The victim, Rahul is a student of Class V at a government primary school in Dehradun district's Old Dalanwala area. On Monday the minor complained to the school principal, Nasrin Bano, about the quality of food being served in the mid-day meal. This angered Bano and she thrashed him with an iron rod, following which the boy fell unconscious, police said.

The victim's friends brought him home and his parents rushed him to a hospital. His father, Dharmendra Paswan, has lodged a complaint at the Dalanwala police station and a probe has been initiated, the police added.

Rahul is undergoing treatment at the Coronation Hospital and police said his condition was stable.

The minor's angry relatives demonstrated outside the school.

The school principal was suspended after preliminary investigations confirmed severe injuries to the child, Chief Education Officer of Dehradun, SB Joshi, said.


