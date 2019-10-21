Uttarakhand Panchayat Election Result 2019: Results out for 26 seats; Independents bag 15; BJP trails at 7, Congress gets just 4

Counting for the Uttarakhand Panchayat elections, which were held in three phases on 6, 11 and 16 October, is underway. Party-wise results are being updated on the state election commission website. So far, Independent candidates have had a good run. Fifteen Independent candidates have registered a win in 26 seats for which the voting has been completed. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won seven seats while Congress is victorious on just four seats.

All the seats declared so far are from two districts — Udham Singh Nagar and Pauri Garhwal.

Here are the names of the Independent candidates, along with their ward, from the Udham Singh Nagar district as announced by the Uttarakhand State Election Commission.

Ward Name Candidate Name Eidgah Ward Sadak Hussein Mudia Pistore Ward Parveen Jahan Keshavnagar Ward Mou Asif Sanjaynagar Ward Mithalesh Verma Gil Chowk Ward Jagjit Singh Bhunislam Nagar Ward Rajdeep Tiwary Rajivnagar ward Anil Kumar

Here are the names of the BJP candidates who won from their respective wards in the same district:

Ward Name Candidate Name Subhashnagar Ward Premvati Mazrabakhsh ward Mohan Singh China Mill ward Mukunda Shukla

And here is the list of the Congress candidates who won from the district:

Ward Name Candidate Name Majraprabhu ward Kamlesh Ram Bhavan Ward Mahesh Kumar Gandhi Nagar ward Rajwalal Bharti

Following are the names for the Independent candidates who won from the Pauri Garhwal district:

Ward Name Candidate Name Srikot Ganganali Talla Sanjay Kumar Srikot Ganganali Malla Vibor Bahuguna Rewari - Kandai Rakesh Upper Bazaar Vineet postee Kansa Mardani Sain Suraj Kamleshwar Bagwan Anita Devi Sheetla Mata Himanshu Bahuguna Dang Hari Singh Miya

Here is the list of the BJP candidates who won from the abovementioned district:

Ward Name Candidate Name Agency Mohalla Anup Niranjani Bagh Pramila Devi Amrkunj Pooja Gautam Ufalda Kavita Rawat

From Congress, only Vinod Maithani from the Ganesh Bazaar Bhagirathipuram ward won so far.

The counting is being held in 89 block headquarters for 12 districts. The counting of nearly 30 lakh votes started at 8 am. Security has been beefed up in the state to ensure smooth counting.

The election commission had clarified that ballot papers mistakenly put in the wrong ballot boxes will also be counted. This clarification comes after several incidents of confusion over two ballot boxes among voters were reported. These ballot boxes were present to separately vote for members of the Block Development Committees (BDC) and Zilla Parishad; and the Panchayat.

The counting of votes for Panchayat heads will be completed first, after which the votes for BDC and Zilla Parishad members will be calculated.

According to ANI, in the Panchayat elections, six districts will have the highest number of village heads, who will be elected in the state. As many as 1,160 village heads will be elected in Almora while the number translates to 1,035, 1,174, 686, 376 and 401 in Tehri, Pauri, Pithoragarh, Udham Singh Nagar, and Dehradun districts respectively.

Zee News reported that CCTV cameras would be used for surveillance during the counting of votes.

Last month, the Uttarakhand State Election Commission announced the dates for the polls. With the announcement of Panchayat elections, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into effect in the state.

