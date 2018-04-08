You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Uttarakhand landslide: 2 killed, 3 injured after car falls into 300-feet-deep gorge near Devprayag

India FP Staff Apr 08, 2018 10:19:20 IST

Two people were killed and three others feared injured after a car fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand, according to reports.

The car fell into a 300-feet-deep gorge near Mulyagaon, about two kilometres from Devprayag, a Times of India report said. The injured, whose condition is known to be critical, were rushed to a hospital in Srinagar.

The driver lost control of the car after it was hit by falling debris following a landslide, the report quoted the police as saying.

The landslide has occurred at Uttarakhand's NH 58 highway, where many are still feared trapped in the debris.


Published Date: Apr 08, 2018 10:19 AM | Updated Date: Apr 08, 2018 10:19 AM

Also See






What The Duck: A chat with off-spin maestro Harbhajan Singh



Top Stories




Cricket Scores