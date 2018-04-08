Uttarakhand landslide: 2 killed, 3 injured after car falls into 300-feet-deep gorge near Devprayag

Two people were killed and three others feared injured after a car fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand, according to reports.

Uttarakhand: 2 killed, 3 injured in a landslide at NH 58 in Devprayag, several feared trapped. Rescue operation underway. pic.twitter.com/Vgqv9zYcwy — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2018

The car fell into a 300-feet-deep gorge near Mulyagaon, about two kilometres from Devprayag, a Times of India report said. The injured, whose condition is known to be critical, were rushed to a hospital in Srinagar.

The driver lost control of the car after it was hit by falling debris following a landslide, the report quoted the police as saying.

The landslide has occurred at Uttarakhand's NH 58 highway, where many are still feared trapped in the debris.