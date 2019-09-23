Uttarakhand helicopter crash: Six injured after UTair chopper crash-lands on Kedarnath helipad during take-off

Six people were injured after a UTair helicopter crash-landed in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath. The incident occurred while the helicopter was taking off, ANI reported.

#Uttarakhand: 6 passengers injured after UT Air helicopter crash lands during take-off at Kedarnath helipad, the rear part of the helicopter hit the ground; all 6 passengers are safe. pic.twitter.com/osrRGFQhtX — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2019

The rear part of the helicopter hit the ground when the incident occurred. More details are awaited.

In August, three people died when a private helicopter, carrying relief material to the flood-affected areas in Uttarakhand, crashed in Uttarkashi district when it hit a power cable. The pilot, co-pilot and a local were killed in the crash.

