Uttarakhand helicopter crash: Six injured after UTair chopper crash-lands on Kedarnath helipad during take-off

India FP Staff Sep 23, 2019 14:07:07 IST

  • At least six passengers were injured after a UTair helicopter crash-landed at Kedarnath helipad in Uttarakhand

  • The incident occurred while the helicopter was taking-off.

  • The rear part of the helicopter hit the ground when the incident occurred. All six passengers are reported to be safe.

Six people were injured after a UTair helicopter crash-landed in Uttarakhand's KedarnathThe incident occurred while the helicopter was taking off, ANI reported.

The rear part of the helicopter hit the ground when the incident occurred. More details are awaited.

In August, three people died when a private helicopter, carrying relief material to the flood-affected areas in Uttarakhand, crashed in Uttarkashi district when it hit a power cable. The pilot, co-pilot and a local were killed in the crash.

With inputs from ANI

Updated Date: Sep 23, 2019 14:07:07 IST

