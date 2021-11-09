Uttarakhand Foundation Day 2021: From history to how day is celebrated, all you need to to know
Earlier known as Uttaranchal, it was renamed Uttarakhand in the year 2007.
To celebrate the formation of the 27th state of India, Uttarakhand Foundation Day is annually observed in the country every year on 9 November.
Earlier known as Uttaranchal, it was renamed Uttarakhand in the year 2007. Additionally, this year, the 21st Uttarakhand Foundation Day is being marked and observed by the citizens of India today.
Among the many states, Uttarakhand is rich in natural resources including dense forests, snow-clad mountains, rivers with clean water, and glaciers. It is also known as the ‘Land of Gods’ because it is surrounded by the four most sacred Hindu temples that include Char Dham of Uttarakhand which are Kedarnath, Gangotri, Badrinath, and Yamnotri.
Meanwhile, the capital city Dehradun is known for attracting tourists throughout the year for its bazaar, monastery, and scenic beauty.
History: In the year 2000, Uttarakhand was formed after joining a few districts of the Northwestern part of Uttar Pradesh as well as the portion of the Himalayan Mountain range. For the unversed, Uttarakhand has been extracted from the Sanskrit dialect which means ‘northern city’.
After a long struggle by the Uttarakhand Kranti Dal, the state was formed by the then Government of Uttar Pradesh. Their objective and focus concerned the challenges faced by the people in hilly regions, hence demanding separate statehood. It was not a cakewalk for the Uttarakhand Kranti Dal to form a separate state, as the fight and struggle went on for several years.
After its formation on 9 November, 2000, Uttaranchal has renamed Uttarakhand on 1 January 2007. Moreover, the state is a merger of ethnicity, religion, and culture leading to being one of the most visited tourist spots in the country.
How is the day celebrated every year?
The state government organises several functions and events including police parades and cultural programs to mark the foundation day. At this special moment, the Chief Minister further initiates several beneficial funds and policies for the people of the state. Not to forget, the Chief Minister also pays tribute at the Martyr’s Memorial in Dehradun to the soldiers of the state movement.
