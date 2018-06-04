Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat seeks public support for a polythene-free state ahead of World Environment Day

Dehradun: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday sought the support of people of the state for building a polythene-free Uttarakhand.

In his message to the people on the eve of the World Environment Day, Rawat expressed his government's commitment to build a polythene-free Uttarakhand, but said that the objective could not be achieved without their support.

The theme of the World Environment Day 2018 is 'Beat Plastic Pollution'.

Describing Uttarakhand as the flag-bearer of environment protection due to its huge forest wealth and rivers, he said besides government efforts, public support is a must for protecting the state's rich biodiversity.

The chief minister appealed to the people, public representatives and voluntary organisations to make the public aware of the importance of environment protection and make efforts for its preservation.

He said along with the plantation of trees, there is a need to make efforts to keep the rivers and water resources clean.

Rawat said efforts are being made to rejuvenate the Rispana river (Rishiparna) in Dehradun and the Kosi river in Almora. Moreover, special efforts are being made for water conservation and focus is on rain water harvesting.