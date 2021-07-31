The Class X and XII examinations in Uttarakhand were scheduled to be held in May, however, the state government cancelled the board exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Uttarakhand Class 10 and Class 12 results have been announced by the Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) today, 31 July. The registered candidates can check their scores by visiting the official website ubse.uk.gov.in.

Uttarakhand Education Minister Arvind Pandey declared the Class 10, 12 results. No topper list will be announced this year

Pass percentage: This year, the overall pass percentage of 99.56 percent has been recorded. With a pass percentage of 99.71, girls have outperformed boys once again. While 99.04 percent of boys have cleared the exams.

Steps to check result

Once the official website is up, candidates can follow these simple steps to access their results:

Step 1: Go to the official website, ubse.uk.gov.in

Step 2: Open the 'Class 10, 12 results 2021' link available on the homepage

Step 3: On the new page, enter the required details like registration number and roll number

Step 4: Your Class 10 or Class 12 scorecard will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check your scores. Save a copy and take a printout for future reference or use

Evaluation criteria for Class 10

The Class 10 and 12 examinations in Uttarakhand were scheduled to be held in May, however, the state government cancelled the board exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the results have been prepared on the basis of new evaluation criteria. According to this, Class 10 students have been assessed on the basis of the 75:25 formula. This means, 75 percent weightage will be given to marks secured in Class 9 while 25 percent weightage belongs to the performance of students in Class 10 half-yearly exams and internal assessment.

Evaluation criteria for Class 12

Talking about Class 12 results, the students have been assessed on the basis of the 50:40:10 formula. As per this formula, 50 percent weightage is given to Class 10 performance, 40 percent to Class 11 performance, while the remaining 10 percent belongs to Class 12.

This year, around 1.48 lakh students had registered themselves for Class 10 exams and 1.24 lakh candidates for Class 12 board papers.