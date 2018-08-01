You are here:
Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat says emphasis on skill development can boost self-employment

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said on Wednesday that a renewed emphasis on skill development and training can help generate self-employment opportunities in the state and stop migration, especially from the hill districts.

Holding discussions with a delegation of the Industrial Association of Uttarakhand in Dehradun, the chief minister said the government, administration, educational institutions and industry have to work together to impart skill development training and offer vocational courses to the local youth to increase self-employment opportunities.

Trivendra Singh Rawat. Image courtesy: Twitter

A collaborative endeavour on skill development of local youths, making them aware of the vocational courses on offer instead of conventional education is the need of the hour, an official release quoting the chief minister said.

Academic institutions can also lend a helping hand by imparting soft skill training to the young people, Rawat said.

The district employment offices should not restrict themselves to the task of registering the unemployed. They should compile a data pertaining to the special qualification and skills of the unemployed and should provide it to the industry and investors besides doing career counselling, he added.


