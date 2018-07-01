Football world cup 2018

Uttarakhand bus accident: 47 killed, 11 injured in Pauri-Garhwal district; Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased

India FP Staff Jul 01, 2018 13:53:26 IST

At least 47 people were killed and over 11 people injured after a bus fell down a gorge in Uttarakhand's Pauri-Garhwal district on Sunday.

According to ANI, the injured have been taken to hospital. "The number of casualties is expected to rise," said Garhwal Commissioner of Police Dilip Jawalkar.

The state government also announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased. "Compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the dead and treatment of the injured will be take care of by the government. Appropriate compensation will also be given to the injured. Magisterial inquiry has been ordered," Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat told ANI.

A bus fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand's Pauri-Garhwal district, killing at least 40 people. News18

A bus fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand's Pauri-Garhwal district, killing at least 40 people. News18

The incident occurred near Gween village in the district when the overloaded private bus, on its way to Ramnagar, fell into the 200-metre-deep gorge, Pauri Superintendent of Police Jagat Ram Joshi said.

However, the exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, he said.

DIG Garhwal range Sanjay Gunjyal said, rescue operations are being carried out by the police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel, while senior officials have rushed to the spot.

Governor KK Paul and Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident and instructed the district administration to extend all help to the injured and the kin of the deceased.

On 10 June, two female pilgrims were killed and 15 injured after their bus overturned in Uttarakhand's Tehri district while they were on their way to Badrinath. The accident took place near the Bageshwar Bridge on the Rishikesh-Badrinath highway.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: Jul 01, 2018 13:53 PM

