UP's second Seema Haider: Bangladesh woman petitions police she wants to live with Indian husband

A Bangladeshi woman, identified as Sonia Akhtar, has approached the Uttar Pradesh Police saying she wants to live with her husband living in Noida, who has deserted her after marrying her nearly three years ago in Dhaka.

Akhtar said she is a resident of Dhaka and she got married with Saurabh Kant Tiwari who lives in Surajpur area of Central Noida.

The woman alleged that Tiwari was already married and was not taking her to his home.

“He is not agreeing now, he is not taking me with him to his home. I am a Bangladeshi. We got married almost three years ago. I only want to stay with my husband along with our child,” Akhtar told reporters.

Cops in Noida have launched an investigation into the case on the basis of Akhtar's complaint.

Additional DCP (Central Noida) Rajiv Dixit said Akhtar informed the Mahila Thana in Noida that she got married to Saurabh Kant Tiwari, who lives in Surajpur area here, but later deserted her and came back to India.

Dixit said the woman has provided the visa, passport details of herself and her child along with her Bangladeshi citizenship card.

The Additional DCP (Central Noida) said prima facie, it appears that Akhtar and Tiwari got married in Bangladesh. The investigation has been handed over to ACP (Women and Child Safety) and all details of the case are seen. Further action taken accordingly.

As per police, Saurabh Kant Tiwari worked for a private firm in Dhaka, Bangladesh from 4 January, 2017 to 24 December, 2021.

"They got married in an Islamic wedding on April 14, 2021 while he was already married to an Indian woman with whom he has two children," the police said.

The incident has come to light just a month-and-a-half after the Noida Police arrested Pakistani national Seema Haider who had illegally entered India through Nepal to live with her lover Sachin Meena who stays in Greater Noida.

Seema and Sachin allegedly became friends while playing online game PUBG.

In May this year, Seema had come to India along with her four children and secretly lived in Rabupura area in a rented accommodation secretly. She and Sachin were arrested on 4 July, but a local court granted them bail on 7 July.

The duo has been living together ever since, even as the Noida Police and the UP Anti-Terrorist Squad continue separate investigations into the case.

With inputs from PTI