Uttar Pradesh: Woman burnt alive in Sambhal district allegedly for resisting gangrape; police denies reports of sexual assault

India FP Staff Jul 15, 2018 14:40:56 IST

A woman was burnt alive in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district on Saturday for allegedly resisting gangrape. Reports said the accused barged into her house, abducted her and tried to rape her, according to NDTV.

The incident took place in Pathakpur village in the jurisdiction of the Rajpura Police Station. Station House Officer Arun Kumar was quoted as saying by The Times of India that five men had been booked for gangrape, murder, destroying evidence and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

However, the superintendent of police of Sambhal, RM Bharadwaj, dismissed the reports of a gangrape attempt. He was quoted as saying by ANI that a few villagers were behind the crime. The accused have been identified, and action will be taken soon, he said.

The accused have been identified as Aram Singh, Gullu, Charan Singh, Mahaveer and Kumarpal, The Times of India reported. They belonged to Pathakpur village, as well, and had allegedly been harassing the woman for a while.


Updated Date: Jul 15, 2018 14:40 PM

