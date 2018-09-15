Uttar Pradesh woman alleges gangrape after husband gave her triple talaq, claims she was forced undergo nikah halala

Moradabad: Police filed a case against six people on Friday on the complaint of a woman who alleged that she was gang-raped after her husband gave her triple talaq.

The woman alleged that she was also asked to perform 'nikah halala'. "We have got the information. The woman said that she was given talaq, however, her in-laws denied. Investigation is underway. The truth will be out after the investigation. A case has been registered."

The father of the complaint said that her daughter was given triple talaq after she mistakenly increased the volume of the music system which angered her husband. The complaint's family also alleged that she was forced to perform 'nikah halala' and was gang-raped as well.