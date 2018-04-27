Uttar Pradesh: Woman accuses Ola cab driver's accomplice of raping her in Noida, police arrests accused

Greater Noida: A woman employee of a private firm in Noida in Uttar Pradesh has accused an Ola cab driver's accomplice of raping her here. The two men were arrested on Friday, police said.

The woman told the police that at around 4.30 pm on Thursday she had booked an Ola cab from Sector 37 in Noida to go to the adjoining Greater Noida area.

There was a man along with the driver on the front seat of the car when they started the ride, she told the police. The driver, Ashok, had told her that the man was his friend, Praveen, who was to be dropped on the way.

The two men consumed beer on the way, she said. Later Ashok took her to the thickets around the Dayanagar village. But left as he had an errand to run.

Praveen raped her and fled, she said in her statement. The woman had briefly lost consciousness after the attack. When she came to her senses, she raised an alarm.

With the help of the villagers she was able to reach the nearest police station and file a complaint.

Circle Officer (CO) of Dadri, Nishank Sharma told IANS that the case was registered late on Thursday and acting promptly the cab driver and his accomplice were arrested.

The police has sent her for a medical examination to confirm the rape.