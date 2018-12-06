Uttar Pradesh villagers blame 'outsiders' for Bulandshahr violence as police awaits lab report on alleged cow carcasses

Bulandshahr: While on the surface, what occurred in Bulandshahr's Syana on 3 December seems straightforward — enraged over purported cow slaughter, Hindu outfits engaged in violence and clashed with police — ground reports suggest several knots need to be untangled before conclusions can be drawn.

The clash between the police and those protesting the discovery of the alleged cow carcasses in Chingrawati village led to deaths of Uttar Pradesh Police Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and 21-year-old Sumit, from Syana. Both died of gunshot injuries. Syana Police registered two FIRs: one with regard to cow slaughter, in which seven accused have been named, and another regarding the mob violence, in which 27 youth and 50 to 60 unknown persons are included.

According to the villagers in Chingrawati, the crowd which gathered on 3 December was made up of outsiders. “Most were not from this area. We have always maintained good relations with the police,” said Girija Kumar, a resident of Chingrawati.

The carcass was found on the field of Raj Kumar, a former village pradhan. His wife Preeti said he saw the flesh — some of it hanging and some of it on the ground — on the morning of 3 December and immediately called the police. “After the police arrived, officials told us to not to publicise (the finding). The villagers and police reached an agreement to bury it,” she said. Preeti added that before the police could act, Bajrang Dal workers arrived. They argued with the police and wanted to publicise the incident. “They then placed the flesh on a trolley and went to Chingrawati Police Station,” she added.

Kumar disappeared in the aftermath of the violence. His wife claimed around 20 policemen turned up at their home Tuesday night. "They smashed our car, broke our fridge and damaged several other items. They also threatened us, saying my husband has to surrender or else," Preeti said.

Suspecting a conspiracy behind the incident, the Uttar Pradesh Police Wednesday said the carcass recovered in the fields of Chingrawati was at least two days old. However, Altaf Ansar, an inspector at Syana Police Station, said it cannot be confirmed yet if the flesh was two days old or not or even if was cow’s or buffalo’s. It has been sent to Forensic Sciences Laboratory in Mathura for analysis, he added.

Police arrest minors

Uttar Pradesh Police arrested four persons in connection with the cow slaughter case: Sajid, Sarfuddin, Banne and Asif and Sarfuddin. However, only Sarfuddin was named in the FIR lodged at the Syana Police Station on the complaint of Bajarang Dal district coordinator Yogesh Raj. Raj has been named as accused in the other FIR relating to mob violence in Syana.

The FIR in the cow slaughter case mentions that Sudaif Chaudhary, Sajid, Parvez, Sarfuddin, Anas, Sharafat and Iliyas were slaughtering the cow, when Yogesh and his friends strolled into the nearby jungle on Tuesday morning.

However, Tehsildar Rajkumar Bhaskar, the first administrative officer to reach the spot, said that "dead cow meat was hanging in a sugarcane field like clothes on a hanger", adding that looked like old meat. Bhaskar further said the news of ‘cow carcass found in the field’ spread like wildfire and within no time, members of right-wing Hindu outfits started an agitation and loaded the carcass on a tractor trolley.

The agitators took the tractor to Chingrawati Police Station and tried to block the Garh Mukhteshwar-Bulandshahr Highway. As police tried to disperse them, the protesters turned violent and torched several vehicles. Among the seven accused named in the cow slaughter FIR, two are children aged 11 and 12.

Yaseen, a labourer who is differently-abled, the father of Sajid, said the police came looking for his son and nephew (Anas) to their Naya Bas home. “We were asked to come to police station. I went there with my son and nephew and the officials were shocked to see they were children. We sat there for two to three hours before they told us to leave,” said Yaseen.

Sarfuddin said he was volunteering at Tableeghi Ijtema, the three-day Islamic event that went on in Bulandshahr between 1 and 3 December. Sarfuddin’s brother Mohammed Hussain said he is a committee member at Marqas Masjid in Syana. “They told him to go and help organise the Istafa event. He left on 30 November and was there until 4 December, when he returned in the evening,” Hussain said.

On Thursday, Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Sudarshan Chakra, who holds the post of Sangathan Prant Mantri, addressing a press conference in Bulandshahr, said the Hindu outfit stands with Yogesh. He also claimed incidents of cow slaughter are occurring under Yogi Adityanath's regime. The police failed to stop it and more than 240 cows have been slaughtered in the past six months in Bulandshahr, he alleged.

Authors are freelance writers and members of 101Reporters.com