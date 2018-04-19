Uttar Pradesh: Vigilance Unit unearths Rs 25 lakh from suspended SSP's in-laws' bank locker in Muzzafarnagar

Muzaffarpur: Sleuths of the Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) on Thursday unearthed Rs 25 lakh cash from a bank locker held by the in-laws of suspended senior superintendent of police, Vivek Kumar, from Muzzafarnagar in Uttar Pradesh.

The locker was located in Vijaya Bank and the vigilance sleuths had found its keys during a raid on Kumar's in-laws' residence in Muzaffarnagar. The vigilance team, which froze six lockers held by Kumar and his family members, had earlier recovered huge cash, jewellery and property documents worth Rs 2.15 crore from two lockers.

"The team (vigilance) has found Rs 25 lakh cash from the third locker of Vijaya Bank branch in Muzaffarnagar. The locker is jointly held by Vivek Kumar's father-in-law Ved Prakash Karnwal and mother-in-law Uma Rani," Inspector General (IG), SVU, Ratan Sanjay told PTI.

The team is still investigating the other three lockers, he added. "A total of six locker keys has been recovered during a raid at Vivek Kumar's in-laws residence in Muzaffarnagar. A total of Rs 18 lakh cash and jewellery worth Rs 1.75 lakh were found from one locker, while the team recovered jewellery worth Rs 30 lakh apart from papers of fixed deposits of Rs 1.65 crore from another locker," Sanjay had said on Wednesday.

A raid has been going on since Monday at Kumar's residences in his native district Saharanpur and his in-laws house at Muzaffarnagar. The state government on 17 April suspended Vivek Kumar after the SVU raided his residence in connection with a disproportionate asset case.

During the first raid on Monday, the SVU had seized over Rs 5.50 lakh cash, jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh and Rs 45,000 in demonetised currency notes from the residence of the former Muzaffarpur SSP.

Kumar, a 2007 batch IPS officer, has been named in an FIR for amassing assets three times disproportionate to his known sources of income along with his wife and in-laws. An FIR was lodged against him on 15 April with the SVU police station.