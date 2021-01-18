Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha admit card 2021 released; check details at uplegisassemblyrecruitment.in

The Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha aims to fill as many as 87 vacancies through this recruitment drive

The Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha has released the hall tickets for the recruitment exam being conducted to screen candidates for the post of Editor, Scrutiny Officer, Counter Report, Additional Private Secretary, Admin, Research and Reference Assistant, Assistant Review Officer, Indexer and Security Assistant (Male) under Group B and C categories.

It is a preliminary written test for which applicants need to download their UP Legislative admit cards from the official website at uplegisassemblyrecruitment.in.

According to Hindustan Times, the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha aims to fill as many as 87 vacancies through this recruitment drive. Of the total, 53 posts are for the post of Assistant Review Officer, 13 for Scrutiny Officer, 10 for Security Assistant (Male), four for Counter Report, two for Additional Private Secretary, and lastly one each for Editor, Admin, Research & Reference Assistant, Indexer, and Security Assistant (Female).

Click here for the direct link to download the admit card.

Jagran Josh quoted an official statement by the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly to reveal that the recruitment exam of vacancies of Group 'B' and 'C' in the Legislative Assembly Secretariat, the preliminary examination in response to the advertisement number 1/2020 is scheduled to be held in two shifts on 24 January.

The report added that the authority will be shortlisting candidates for the main exam on the basis of their performance in the prelims. UP Vidhan Sabha had invited applications for the vacant posts from 8 December, 2020. The last date to apply was till 12 January, 2021.

Candidates can click here to check the exam pattern and syllabus of the recruitment exam. The total duration of the exam will be 120 minutes. The syllabus differs according to the post one is applying for.

The UP Legislative Assembly Secretariat has advised candidates to contact on the phone number +919205310332 or drop an email at contact@uplegisassemblyrecruitment.in in case they have any difficulty in downloading the admit card.