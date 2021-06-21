Uttar Pradesh Unlock: Restaurants, malls allowed to open with 50% capacity; schools, gyms to remain closed

Night curfew has been relaxed by two hours but the weekend lockdown will continue in the state

The state of Uttar Pradesh has relaxed some restrictions that were brought in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With a decrease in the number of coronavirus cases, the state has decided to reopen more services. According to an order issued by RK Tiwari, Chief Secretary on Saturday, 19 June, the relaxations will be implemented from Monday, 21 June.

According to a report by NDTV, educational and coaching institutions including schools, colleges, swimming pools, gyms, stadiums and cinema halls will however continue to remain closed in the state.

According to the order, for five days a week, shops and markets that are outside the containment zone will be allowed. All government offices have been allowed to work at full capacity in this unlock phase.

Night curfew has also been relaxed but weekend lockdown will continue in the state. The night curfewcurfew will be in force from 9 pm to 7 am now instead of the 12-hour night curfew from 7 pm to 7 am.

Malls and restaurants have been allowed to open from 21 June with 50 percent capacity. They will operate on weekdays and will remain closed on weekends.

At religious places, a maximum of 50 people are allowed now. Similarly, 50 people can also attend weddings and other functions.

Uttar Pradesh has so far reported 17,04,358 coronavirus cases and the toll stands at 22,178.

The unlocking process in UP started from 1 June in districts where the number of COVID-19 cases went below 600.

According to a Times of India report, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said the state government is working to deal with a possible third wave of the coronavirus infection.

With inputs from PTI