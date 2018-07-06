Uttar Pradesh: Three men molest woman, shoot video in Unnao; police begins probe after footage goes viral

A video which shows a woman being molested by three men has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, according to media reports. The police has not identified the woman or the three men in the video yet.

The police has launched a search operation to nab the three accused.

Speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police, North Unnao, Anoop Singh said they are trying to find the source of the video and once the accused have been identified, strict action will be taken against them.

He also told The Times of India that the woman seen in the video has not approached the police yet. However, they have taken cognisance of the incident after the video came to their notice and investigation is underway, he added.

This comes just a month after a nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Unnao.

The minor girl was found in the bushes and was immediately rushed to a hospital for medical examination, which suggested that she was raped, according to ANI.