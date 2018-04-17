You are here:
Uttar Pradesh Sunni Wakf Board tells SC it won't stake claim to ownership of Taj Mahal

Apr 17, 2018

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Wakf Board on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that it won't stake claim to the ownership of the Taj Mahal.

File image of Taj Mahal. Getty Images

Asking senior counsel ADN Rao appearing for the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) to take instructions, a bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice DY Chandrachud said that once the Board pressed its right over the monument then it has to adjudicate the issue.

"Once you have registered the monument as a Wakf property, your statement that you will not be staking claim will not help," said the bench.

The court directed the next hearing of the matter on 27 July.

In its earlier hearing on 11 April, the apex court had asked the Wakf Board to produce an original title document bearing the signatures of Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan to prove its claim.


