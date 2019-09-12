You are here:
Uttar Pradesh sticking to old traffic violation fines under Motor Vehicles Act, says state transport minister Ashok Kataria

India Asian News International Sep 12, 2019 16:33:24 IST

  • Uttar Pradesh transport minister Ashok Kataria on Thursday said the state government is relaxing the fines under the amended Motor Vehicle Act 'for now'.

  • 'We are relaxing the fines for now. We are sticking to the old fines,' he said.

  • His reaction comes amid a public outcry over the imposition of hefty fines under the amended Act.

Hamirpur: Amid public outcry over the imposition of hefty fines under the new Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, Uttar Pradesh transport minister Ashok Kataria on Thursday said the state government is 'relaxing the fines for now.'

Kataria said: "We are relaxing the fines for now. We are sticking to the old fines. We will wait for the Centre to give its final nod."

Commenting on the FIR against journalist Pawan Kumar Jaiswal for exposing irregularities in the mid-day meal scheme, he said that under the BJP regime, the police are carrying out their responsibilities properly.

"Whenever the BJP rules Uttar Pradesh, the law does its work properly and in an unbiased manner. The authorities do not work in favour of anyone," he said.

He also targeted the Opposition, saying: "Akhilesh Yadav, BSP, and Congress leaders only talk about the people-centric issues, but do not focus on actual issues."

Updated Date: Sep 12, 2019 16:33:24 IST

