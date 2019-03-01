Uttar Pradesh sets new Guinness world record: 500 Kumbh Mela-special buses paraded on 3.2-km stretch

Prayagraj: India on Thursday set a Guinness World Record by parading 500 Kumbh Mela special buses non-stop here, on Thursday.

Till date, Abu Dhabi held a record of running 390 buses in a parade.

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) ran a fleet of 500 shuttle buses on a stretch of 3.2 kilometres between Sahson toll and Nawabganj toll plaza.

The UPSRTC had issued directions to all the 18 regions of the state to send the buses along with manpower in the city by 27 February.

A couple of observers from the Guinness Book of World Records witnessed the event and handed over a certificate.

The Kumbh Mela has been in the news lately for other reasons too.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday took a holy dip at the Sangam in Allahabad and interacted with sanitation workers who ensured cleanliness during the ongoing Kumbh Mela.

He described them as "real karma-yogis" whose contributions are being lauded all over.

Modi also performed the Ganga aarti and conducted 'Charan Vandana' (washing the feet) of select sanitation workers, as a mark of respect to their efforts in ensuring a clean Kumbh. He presented them 'angvastram' and said he would forever carry the memory of washing the feet of the 'safai karamcharis'.

