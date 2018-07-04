Uttar Pradesh SC/ST commission says AMU is 'not minority institution', issues notice over reservation

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe Commission on Wednesday said the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) is not a minority institution and issued notice to the varsity, asking to explain why it does not give reservation to the SC/ST communities. The AMU does not reserve seats for SC/ST candidates claiming minority status.

However, UP SC/ST Chairman Commission Brij Lal said various Supreme Court and high court directives have established that the AMU is not a minority institution. "The AMU is not a minority institution," Brij Lal told reporters here. "I have issued notice to the AMU for not giving reservation to the SC/STs."

He said in the notice, the AMU registrar has been asked to reply by 8 August. "We have asked as to why SC/ST communities have not been given benefits of reservation. Under what circumstances it has been done? "The Supreme Court has not yet passed any order in which the AMU was prevented from providing reservation benefits to SC/STs. In light of HC and SC directives, it has been established that the AMU is not a minority institution," he said.

He said the AMU was like any other central university formed under a Central Act and runs on its funds. "Hence, it has to give due reservation." When asked what will be the course of action if the AMU did not reply within the stipulated time, Brij Lal said the "commission will use its power and issue summon to them."