Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party leader Jagdish Mali shot dead by wife's paramour in Sambhal; FIR lodges against accused

Sambhal: A Samajwadi Party (SP) leader has been shot dead by his wife's lover in Sambhal, the police said on Saturday.

On Friday evening, SP leader Jagdish Mali (35) got into a fight with Dilip, with whom his wife was involved, in Nai Basti locality under the Chandausi police station limits, Superintendent of Police Yamuna Prasad said.

During the fight, Dilip opened fire at Mali, who died at the spot, he said. An FIR has been filed against Mali's wife and Dilip on a complaint lodged by the deceased's brother, Prasad said. While Mali's wife has been arrested, efforts are on to nab Dilip, who fled the scene after the incident, he added.

SP district unit president Firoz Khan, who met the deceased's family, described Mali as hard-working. He said Mali had sought the ticket for the chairman's position in Chandausi local body election.