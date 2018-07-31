You are here:
Uttar Pradesh rains: Toll rises to 92 as 12 more die across state; 91 injured, 600 houses damaged

India Press Trust of India Jul 31, 2018 15:24:37 IST

Lucknow: Twelve persons were killed and seven others injured in rain-related incidents in different parts of Uttar Pradesh during past 24 hours, pushing the toll to 92 since last week, official sources said here on Tuesday.

Representational image. Reuters

As per latest reports, three persons were killed in Kanpur dehat, two in Hathras and one each in Chitrakoot, Auraiya, Allahabad, Unnao, Amethi, Jaunpur and Fatehpur, they said. "The toll since last week in such incidents has reached 92 while the total number of those injured is 91," they said.

In these incidents, 59 cattle lost their lives and over 600 houses were also damaged. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed senior officials of all the districts to alert people and asked them to undertake extensive tours in the affected areas and identify dilapidated buildings and get them vacated, a government spokesperson said here.

Adityanath has directed officials to provide immediate financial and medical assistance to people severely affected by rains.


