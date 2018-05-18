Uttar Pradesh PSC recruitment 2018: Official notification released for 1,105 posts; check at uppsc.up.nic.in

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) today issued online application forms to recruit candidates for 1,105 posts under various departments, according to media reports. Candidates can apply online at its official website: uppsc.up.nic.in

According to NDTV, the last date to apply is 14 June, 2018. The last date to submit the hard copy of the application is 25 June.

Speaking to Times Now, a recruiting officer said, "In case of large number of applicants for the post/ posts, the commission may hold screening test, which will be communicated in due course of time"

The vacancy details as per the official website have the following posts:

1) Home (Police) Department: 12 posts of Assistant Radio Officers.

2) Department of State Archaeology: Two posts of Assistant Archaeological Officer.

3) Directorate of Culture: Three posts of Assistant Director (General/ Performing Art and Law).

4) Director of Forensic Science Laboratories: One post of Director.

5) Culture Department: Three posts of Assistant Director (Art Ware) and Sangrahalayadh yaksha.

6) Food and Drug Administration Department: 11 posts of Drug Inspector under Food and Drug Administration Department.

7. Medical Education Department (Allopathy): Nine posts of Professor (Allopathy).

8. Sericulture Development Department: Three posts of Assistant Director (Sericulture).

9. Vyawsayik Shiksha: Two posts of Technical Officer/ Principal (Grade-II) / Vice Principal.

10. Employees State Insurance Labour Medical Service: Five posts of Medical Officer (Allopath).

11. Homeopathy Medical Service: 494 posts of Homoeopathic Medical Officerin Government Homoeopathic Hospital of Uttar Pradesh.

12. Chikitsa Shiksha (Unani): Five posts of Lecturer in Government Unani Medical Colleges of the Uttar Pradesh.

13. State Medical (Ayurvedic): 544 posts of Ayurvedic Medical Officer in Govt. Ayurvedic Hospital of Uttar Pradesh.

14. Directorate of Sports: Five posts of Assistant Coach.