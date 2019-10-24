Uttar Pradesh Police's Anti Terrorism Squad arrests three in Mumbai over bank account hacking, terror funding

Mumbai: The Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested three persons involved in the hacking of bank accounts and the transfer of crores of rupees for terror funding, a police official said in Mumbai on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Chinweuba Emeka Michael, Peter Harman Assenga and Arjun Ashok Kharade. Michael, a Nigerian national, was allegedly the mastermind of the racket, the Mumbai police official said.

The ATS had arrested four others in a case of terror funding in Janpad Khiri in UP on 11 October, he said. Their interrogation led to the latest arrests here on Wednesday, the official said.

A local court granted the ATS their transit remand for taking them to Uttar Pradesh.

The present accused - Michael and other two - had allegedly sent around Rs 10 crore from hacked bank accounts, he said. They had also transferred $2.5 lakh overseas, the official said, adding that the ATS was probing who were the recipients of these transfers.

It was suspected that this money was being transferred for funding of terror activities, the official said, without giving more details.

