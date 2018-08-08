You are here:
Uttar Pradesh Police tightens security in Muzaffarnagar's Shamli, after shivlinga found desecrated at local temple

India Press Trust of India Aug 08, 2018 22:21:34 IST

Muzaffarnagar: A shivlinga (Hindu deity Shiva's idol) was found desecrated in a temple in village Hasanpur in Shamli district on Wednesday following which devotees held protests over the incident, police said.

The incident occurred at the Durga temple in the Hasanpur village that falls under Jhinjhana police station area in Shamli district, they said.

According to Circle Officer Rajesh Kumar Tiwari, the incident came to light when devotees found the damaged shivlinga in the temple.

Police rushed to the spot while arrangements were made to install a new shivlinga, officials said. The security was tightened as a precautionary measure, they said.

It is suspected that some anti-social elements had indulged in vandalism to stoke tension, an official said. A case is being registered and appropriate action will be taken, the official said.


Aug 08, 2018

