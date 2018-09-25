Uttar Pradesh Police personnel assault girl for relationship with Muslim man; three cops suspended

The Uttar Pradesh Police drew criticism on Tuesday after a disturbing video emerged which showed a girl being thrashed by a police constable. The video, which was widely circulated on social media, showed four police officials attacking and abusing the girl over her alleged relationship with a Muslim man.

According to NDTV, the girl and her Muslim male friend, both medical students, were targeted by a group of men on Sunday. The group, allegedly from the right-wing Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), barged into the man's home in Meerut, manhandled the duo and handed them over to the police.

Meerut: Three police personnel including a woman constable suspended after a video of them abusing and slapping a woman for being friends with a Muslim man, went viral pic.twitter.com/ypqO5dxFbK — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 25, 2018

The police rescued the girl but then decided to attack her over her relationship with a Muslim boy. The incident took place after Dial 100 cops took the woman into custody, News18 reported.

The video that emerged, showed a lady constable beating up the girl, while another officer sitting on the front seat of the vehicle using derogatory language. The video had been shot by the same officer.

An inquiry was ordered by Superintendent of Police (SP) Meerut, Ranvijay Singh. Speaking to the media, Singh said, "A boy and a girl were brought to the police station and both were handed over to their families. They both were accused of indulging in objectionable acts in public. Now, a video has surfaced in which an officer sitting in front is using objectionable language, while a female officer sitting at the back with the girl is hitting the girl. A probe has been ordered and those who found guilty will be punished.”

The Uttar Pradesh Police tweeted in response, saying, "With reference to a video by staff of PRV 561 in PS Medical Meerut, HC Salek Chand, Constable Neetu Singh, lady Constable Priyanka have been suspended. A report regarding the HG Sainserpal has been sent to District Commandant Home Guard. Such behaviour shall never be tolerated. (sic)"