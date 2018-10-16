Uttar Pradesh police gives clean chit to Mulayam Singh Yadav for allegedly threatening IPS officer Amitabh Thakur

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh police on Monday yet again gave a clean chit to former chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav in connection with allegedly threatening IPS officer Amitabh Thakur over phone three years ago.

Submitting the final report (FR) before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Anand Prakash Singh, the state police said proceedings should be initiated against Thakur under CrPC Section 182 for lodging a "false" FIR against Mulayam Yadav. The judge fixed 15 November for passing the order on the final report.

Earlier, forwarding the final report to the court, Circle Officer (Bazarkhala) Anil Kumar Yadav said there was no evidence to prove the commission of offence against the SP leader as alleged by the IPS officer, and hence, the previously sent FR was again approved and the investigation was concluded.

Thakur had lodged an FIR with Hazratganj police on 10 July, 2015, stating that Mulayam had threatened him on phone. After a probe into the matter, police had filed an FR on 12 October, 2015. But the IPS officer questioned the final report and sought further investigation in the matter, as he moved a protest application against the FR.

The court had on 20 August, 2016 rejected the FR and directed the police to investigate the matter further. On the direction of the court, investigating officer Anil Kumar Yadav collected Mulayam's voice sample. Although the SP supremo had initially refused to give the sample, he subsequently agreed.

The former chief minister said he had talked to Thakur to make him understand as an elderly person and did not intend to threaten him. Mulayam alleged that the IPS officer had exaggerated the incident without any reason.