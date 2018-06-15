Uttar Pradesh Police constable recruitment exam admit card 2018 released; download from uppbpb.gov.in

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) has released the admit cards for the police constable recruitment examination on its official website. Candidates who wish to appear for the examinations can download the admit card from the official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

According to India Today, over 22 lakh candidates have applied for the examination. Conducted on 18 and 19 June, the exams will be held at 860 centres across Uttar Pradesh.

Here's how to download the admit card:

- Visit the official website, uppbpb.gov.in

- Click on the link, download admit card

- In the new window, enter your registration number and date of birth

- The admit card will appear on the screen

- Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board main function is to provide appropriate service to the police force as required, based on its needs to face the challenges of the century. It is committed with the vision to be a leader in the recruitment of police officers by adopting practices with transparency, innovation and technology.

If you are not able to download your admit card, contact Toll-Free No - 18002669412 or e-mail at- upprbrecruitment@gmail.com