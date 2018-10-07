Uttar Pradesh Police books 21 people, including Sikanderpur's village head for allegedly eve-teasing

Muzaffarnagar: The police in Muzaffarnagar have booked 21 people, including a village head, in connection with an alleged incident of eve-teasing.

According to Circle Officer Ram Mohan Sharma, the accused, including Nempal Singh, the village head of Sikanderpur, were booked under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the basis of a complaint from a girl's family.

Those named in the complaint were accused of teasing the girl and beating up her family members when they objected to it, Sharma said. The case against the 21 people was lodged after the family members of the girl staged a protest in front of the sub-divisional police officer's (SDPO) office.