You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Uttar Pradesh Police arrests two men over charges of raping 15-year-old girl in Ballia district; three other accused absconding

India Press Trust of India Aug 06, 2018 13:03:41 IST

Ballia (Uttar Pradesh): Two men have been arrested for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said on Monday.

The girl, who is a Dalit, was in a field when five people allegedly dragged her to a hut and raped her in Reoti — 436 km east of Lucknow — last Wednesday, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sriparna Ganguly said.

An FIR was registered on Sunday when the girl informed about the incident to her family members. The victim told the police that she was again called by the accused on Saturday, who were threatening her to upload her video on social media if she did not come, the SP said.

Police have arrested two persons, while three are absconding, the SP added.


Updated Date: Aug 06, 2018 13:03 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores