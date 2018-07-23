You are here:
Uttar Pradesh: Officials seal Astha Nursing Home in Shamli district after unqualified doctors found performing surgery

India Press Trust of India Jul 23, 2018 11:32:40 IST

Muzaffarnagar: A nursing home at Shamli district was sealed after unqualified doctors were reportedly found performing surgeries on unsuspecting patients, officials said on Monday.

Healthcare hospitals. Representational image. Reuters

A team of doctors from the Uttar Pradesh health department led by Deputy Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Ashok Tanda raided 'Astha Nursing Home' on Saturday. It was found that no qualified surgeons were practising at the facility, CMO Raj Kumar said. The nursing home has been sealed, he said.

The matter came to light when family members of Mukesh Devi (30), who was admitted to the facility for removal of a tumour, complained about the shoddy treatment provided to her. They alleged that Vinod Dhama, who runs the nursing home, operated upon the woman, but she was rushed to another hospital in a critical condition.

An enquiry has been ordered into the incident, Kumar said.

 


Updated Date: Jul 23, 2018 11:32 AM

