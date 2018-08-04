You are here:
Uttar Pradesh monsoon: Toll rises to 183 as three more die in rain-related incidents; major rivers in spate triggers flood fears

India Press Trust of India Aug 04, 2018 18:39:52 IST

Lucknow: Three more people were killed as rains and thundershowers continues to lash most parts of Uttar Pradesh, while major rivers, including Ghaghra and Sharda, were in full spate, leading to fears of floods in several districts.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath undertook an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas of Lakhimpur Kheri on Saturday and instructed authorities to remain on high alert to provide swift assistance to the needy.

File image of rain in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura. PTI

The meteorological department in Lucknow said that the south-west monsoon has been active over the eastern part of the state, leading to light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers at most places. There was also heavy rain in isolated areas.

Three deaths were reported on Saturday, one each in Mirzapur, Unnao and Kanpur, in rain-related incidents. The toll in rain-related incidents had reached 183 since 1 July.

The weather office warned that heavy rain was very likely in isolated places. The Central Water Commission said major rivers, including the Ghaghra, Sharda and Sai, were in spate and were flowing above the danger mark at some places.

While Gonda and Shahjahanpur each received seven centimetres of rainfall, it was five centimetres in Gorakhpur, Bhinga, Chhibramau, Hardoi, Farridpur and Puranpur, according to the weather department.

After the aerial survey, Adityanath told reporters that he has asked various departments engaged in flood relief operations to coordinate with each other as well as with public representatives and take swift action in extending all possible assistance to victims of floods.

"The excessive rains since last fortnight in UP have raised apprehensions of severe floods in various parts of the state. There are 40 sensitive and hypersensitive districts in terms of floods. Kheri, Sitapur, Bahraich and Gonda fall in the hypersensitive category. We had already initiated preventive measures and released adequate budget after feedback from our MPs, legislators and other public representatives," said the chief minister, who also interacted with the flood-affected people.

Adityanath claimed that his government has been able to check the loss of human lives and properties due to the preventive measures initiated by it. He said that incidents of boat capsizing, snake bites as well as sewer, gas and borewell deaths have been incorporated among calamities where prompt relief will be provided to the aggrieved families.


Updated Date: Aug 04, 2018 18:39 PM

