Uttar Pradesh: Minor girl in critical condition after being raped and beaten by 16-year-old juvenile in Kanpur

India PTI Apr 25, 2018 07:45:11 IST

Kanpur: A 13-year-old girl is in a critical condition after she was allegedly raped and beaten by a 16-year-old juvenile in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Dehat district on Sunday, the police said.

Representational image. Reuters

The accused, a neighbour of the victim, allegedly committed the crime in the presence of his sister in Shivli town, said Ratan Kant Pandey, Kanpur Dehat deputy inspector general (DIG).

The juvenile, along with his father and mother, also allegedly beat up the girl, leaving her seriously injured. They threatened her of dire consequences if she dared to speak up, before letting her go home, Pandey said.

The girl was admitted to a district hospital, from where she was shifted to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital in Kanpur. Her condition is said to be critical, the DIG said.

The victim, however, narrated the incident to her family, who reported it to the Shivli police on Tuesday, the officer said. An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the juvenile has been detained and his father and mother arrested, he said.

It has been decided to slap relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he added.


Updated Date: Apr 25, 2018 07:45 AM

