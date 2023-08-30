Uttar Pradesh: Lawyer shot dead in his chamber in Ghaziabad

A lawyer was shot dead by an unknown assailant in a broad daylight on Wednesday when he was sitting in his chamber in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad.

As per police, the lawyer, Monu Chaudhary, was attacked when he was having his food in his chamber in Sihanigate area of Ghaziabad.

VIDEO | A lawyer was allegedly shot dead by unknown assailants inside his chamber at a court in UP’s Ghaziabad. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/RcxfI5ndTN — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 30, 2023

When the police reached the lawyer's chamber, his body was on the chair in sitting position and there was enough of blood from the part where the bullet had hit him.

Investigation into the matter has been initiated and police is collecting footages from the CCTV cameras positioned around the lawyer's chamber.