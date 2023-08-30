Uttar Pradesh: Lawyer shot dead in his chamber in Ghaziabad
Lawyer Monu Chaudhary was attacked when he was having his food in his chamber in Sihanigate area of Ghaziabad
A lawyer was shot dead by an unknown assailant in a broad daylight on Wednesday when he was sitting in his chamber in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad.
As per police, the lawyer, Monu Chaudhary, was attacked when he was having his food in his chamber in Sihanigate area of Ghaziabad.
VIDEO | A lawyer was allegedly shot dead by unknown assailants inside his chamber at a court in UP’s Ghaziabad. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/RcxfI5ndTN
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 30, 2023
Related Articles
When the police reached the lawyer's chamber, his body was on the chair in sitting position and there was enough of blood from the part where the bullet had hit him.
Investigation into the matter has been initiated and police is collecting footages from the CCTV cameras positioned around the lawyer's chamber.
also read
Sikh man charged with stabbing two people at community event in UK
Singh has been remanded to custody and asked to appear at Isleworth Crown Court in London on September 14.
Jungle Raj Returns To Bihar? After three murders last week, man shot in broad day light
A PACS president was shot on Monday morning, and is in critical condition at present. This comes after three people were shot down brutally in broad day light last week
Madurai train fire: What caused the blaze that killed 9 in Tamil Nadu?
At least nine people lost their lives and several were injured in the fire that broke out inside a stationary train compartment near Tamil Nadu’s Madurai Railway station early today. The victims were part of a 63-member tourist group travelling from Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow