Uttar Pradesh govt's Deepotsav 2018 sets world record for lighting over three lakh diyas on banks of River Sarayu

A new world record was set on Tuesday as over three lakh diyas were lit on the banks of River Sarayu during the mega Diwali celebrations in Ayodhya.

The Deepostav 2018, organised by the Yogi Adityanath government on the occassion of Diwali, entered the Guinness Book of Records for lighting 3,01,152 earthen lamps on Tuesday.

Visuals from 'Ram ki paidi', on the banks of Sarayu river in Ayodhya #Diwali pic.twitter.com/IpvQoEpu8x — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 6, 2018

Ayodhya Deepostav 2018 enters Guinness Book of Record for lighting 3,01,152 earthen lamps, on the bank of River Sarayu. pic.twitter.com/HVZmKM63CU — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 6, 2018

The feat was achieved in the presence of Adityanath and South Korean first lady Kim-Jung Sook. The two leaders also perform 'aarti' on banks of the river.

In 2017, the Uttar Pradesh government missed to break the record by a margin. According to The Economic Times, the previous record was held by Dera Sacha Sauda, which had organised the largest display of 1,50,009 diyas in Sirsa in 2016. The report said that college students and NCC cadets were supposed to light the diyas along the stretch of the Sarayu Ghat, Ram Ki Paidi and Ram Katha Park.

During the celebrations on the eve of Diwali, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister also made three major announcements: Faizabad district will be renamed as Ayodhya, a new airport will be named after Lord Rama, and a medical college will be named after Raja Dashratha.

With inputs from ANI